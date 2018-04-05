Schneider National (SNDR) versus Pacific Basin Ship (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Financial Review

Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Pacific Basin Ship (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider National and Pacific Basin Ship’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider National 8.89% 10.24% 5.01% Pacific Basin Ship N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Schneider National and Pacific Basin Ship, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider National 1 3 7 0 2.55 Pacific Basin Ship 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schneider National currently has a consensus price target of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Schneider National’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Schneider National is more favorable than Pacific Basin Ship.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schneider National and Pacific Basin Ship’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider National $4.38 billion 1.04 $389.90 million $0.94 27.49 Pacific Basin Ship $1.09 billion 0.99 -$86.54 million ($0.53) -9.11

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Ship. Pacific Basin Ship is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Pacific Basin Ship does not pay a dividend. Schneider National pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Schneider National beats Pacific Basin Ship on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

About Pacific Basin Ship

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 28, 2017, the company had a fleet of 226 ships, including 136 Handysize vessels, 88 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post Panamax vessels. It also offers ship and ocean shipping services, shipping consulting and ship agency, crewing, secretarial, and ship management services. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

