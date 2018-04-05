Head to Head Survey: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. Its Peers

SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SandRidge Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

86.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 13.17% 6.18% 4.68% SandRidge Energy Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $357.30 million $47.06 million 8.76 SandRidge Energy Competitors $9.52 billion $284.15 million 21.39

SandRidge Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SandRidge Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00 SandRidge Energy Competitors 1532 6690 10018 306 2.49

SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.08%. Given SandRidge Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SandRidge Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy peers beat SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates through two segments: exploration and production, which is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties and includes its proportionate share of the activities of the SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and SandRidge Permian Trust (the Royalty Trusts), and midstream services, which coordinates the delivery of electricity to its exploration and production operations in the Mid-Continent. It focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. It owns and operates additional interests in west Texas. It also operates businesses and infrastructure systems, including a saltwater gathering and disposal system, and an electrical transmission system.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.