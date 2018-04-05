Comparing Transcat (TRNS) & CTS (CTS)

Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) and CTS (NYSE:CTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transcat and CTS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcat $143.90 million 0.77 $4.52 million $0.64 24.14 CTS $422.99 million 2.18 $14.44 million $1.23 22.76

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Transcat. CTS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Transcat and CTS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcat 0 0 3 0 3.00 CTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transcat presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Transcat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transcat is more favorable than CTS.

Profitability

This table compares Transcat and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcat 3.24% 10.03% 4.94% CTS 3.42% 12.16% 7.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Transcat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of CTS shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Transcat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CTS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Transcat has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CTS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Transcat does not pay a dividend. CTS pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CTS beats Transcat on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc. is a provider of calibration and laboratory instrument services and a distributor of professional grade test, measurement and control instrumentation. The Company conducts its business through two segments: service (Service) and distribution (Distribution). Through the Service segment, the Company offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance and other related services, a majority of which are processed through its asset management system, CalTrak (CalTrak). Through its Distribution segment, the Company markets, sells and rents national brand instruments to customers around the globe. The Company is focused on providing its services and products to the life science industries, which include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device manufacturing and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-regulated businesses.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. It markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

