Analyzing Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) and Its Peers

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) is one of 17 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ambev to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ambev pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 43.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ambev and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 15.68% 24.16% 14.10% Ambev Competitors -25.61% -35.90% -21.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambev and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $15.01 billion $2.30 billion 31.13 Ambev Competitors $13.52 billion $1.52 billion 24.03

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ambev is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Ambev has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev’s rivals have a beta of 0.18, indicating that their average stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambev and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ambev Competitors 125 682 831 24 2.45

Ambev presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 6.04%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ambev beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

