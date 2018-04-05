Critical Comparison: United Parcel Service (UPS) & Azul (AZUL)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and Azul (NYSE:AZUL) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parcel Service and Azul’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parcel Service $65.87 billion 1.40 $4.91 billion $6.01 17.83 Azul $2.44 billion 4.39 $165.68 million $1.52 21.89

United Parcel Service has higher revenue and earnings than Azul. United Parcel Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azul, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Parcel Service pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Azul does not pay a dividend. United Parcel Service pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Parcel Service has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Parcel Service and Azul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parcel Service 7.45% 477.77% 12.76% Azul 6.76% 24.15% 5.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Azul shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Parcel Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Parcel Service and Azul, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parcel Service 1 9 7 0 2.35 Azul 0 0 5 0 3.00

United Parcel Service presently has a consensus price target of $124.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. Azul has a consensus price target of $31.70, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Given United Parcel Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parcel Service is more favorable than Azul.

Summary

United Parcel Service beats Azul on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories. The Company offers a spectrum of the United States domestic guaranteed ground and air package transportation services. The International Package segment includes the small package operations in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada and Latin America, the Indian sub-continent, the Middle East and Africa. The Supply Chain & Freight segment includes its forwarding and logistics services, truckload freight brokerage, UPS Freight and its financial offerings through UPS Capital. The Company serves the global market for logistics services, which include transportation, distribution, contract logistics and ground freight.

About Azul

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others. In addition, its air network comprises international routes to the Unites States, Europe and other Latin American countries. The Company also offers Azul Cargo Express, a scheduled cargo transport service with airport-to-airport and door-to-door delivery. It owns a number of subsidiaries, such as Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA and Tudo Azul SA.

