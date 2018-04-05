Head to Head Review: Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) vs. The Competition

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) is one of 13 public companies in the “Malt beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Craft Brew Alliance to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Craft Brew Alliance 4.59% 2.13% 1.26% Craft Brew Alliance Competitors 5.91% 8.13% 4.06%

Risk & Volatility

Craft Brew Alliance has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Craft Brew Alliance’s peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Craft Brew Alliance and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Craft Brew Alliance $207.46 million $9.52 million 142.86 Craft Brew Alliance Competitors $9.86 billion $1.07 billion 33.76

Craft Brew Alliance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Craft Brew Alliance. Craft Brew Alliance is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Craft Brew Alliance 0 3 2 0 2.40 Craft Brew Alliance Competitors 82 296 290 14 2.35

Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 2.00%. As a group, “Malt beverages” companies have a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Craft Brew Alliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Craft Brew Alliance is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Craft Brew Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Malt beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Craft Brew Alliance peers beat Craft Brew Alliance on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name. The company sells its beers directly to consumers in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to consumers at its brewpubs and breweries. It also operates five brewpubs, as well as sells apparel and other merchandise at these pubs. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

