Analyzing China Coal Energy (CCOZY) & Foresight Energy (FELP)

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS: CCOZY) and Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares China Coal Energy and Foresight Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A Foresight Energy -18.78% -3.93% -1.18%

Volatility & Risk

China Coal Energy has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foresight Energy has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Coal Energy and Foresight Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Coal Energy $12.01 billion 0.14 $516.50 million $0.39 20.87 Foresight Energy $954.53 million 0.53 -$215.23 million N/A N/A

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Foresight Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. China Coal Energy pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Coal Energy and Foresight Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Coal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Foresight Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Foresight Energy has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Summary

China Coal Energy beats Foresight Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited engages in the production and sale of coal in the Peoples Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical Product, and Mining Machinery segments. The company primarily offers thermal and coking coal. It is also involved in the production and sale of coke, methanol, urea, olefin, synthetic ammonia, and other coal chemical products; design, research and development, manufacture, and sale of coal mining machinery and equipment; provision of after-sales services; and production and sale of electricity, as well as primary aluminum. In addition, the company provides coal mining, investment management, and tendering services; imports and exports coal products; and grants loans and takes deposits. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Corporation.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. Foresight Energy GP LLC acts as a general partner for Foresight Energy LP. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

