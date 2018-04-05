Reviewing GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Capella Education (CPLA)

GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX) and Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Capella Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.53% 11.65% 6.17% Capella Education 5.34% 18.53% 14.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GP Strategies and Capella Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Capella Education 0 1 3 0 2.75

GP Strategies presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Capella Education has a consensus target price of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Given GP Strategies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Capella Education.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GP Strategies does not pay a dividend. Capella Education pays out 50.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

GP Strategies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capella Education has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of GP Strategies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Capella Education shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of GP Strategies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Capella Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GP Strategies and Capella Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $509.21 million 0.72 $12.89 million $1.35 16.44 Capella Education $440.41 million 2.36 $23.50 million $3.43 25.99

Capella Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GP Strategies. GP Strategies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capella Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Capella Education beats GP Strategies on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation (GP Strategies) is a global performance improvement solutions provider of sales and technical training, e-learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. The Company operates in five segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, RWD and Energy Services. Its clients include companies and governmental and other commercial customers in a variety of industries. It serves companies in the automotive, steel, oil and gas, power, chemical, electronics and technology, manufacturing, software, financial, retail, healthcare and food and beverage industries, as well as government agencies. On December 31, 2011, GP Strategies Corporation merged with and into its operating subsidiary, General Physics Corporation (General Physics). In April 2014, the Company acquired Effective-People and Effective-Learning companies.

About Capella Education

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment. The post-secondary segment has Capella University (the University) and Sophia Learning, LLC (Sophia). The job-ready skills segment has Capella Learning Solutions, LLC (CLS), Hackbright Academy, Inc. (Hackbright) and DevMountain, LLC (DevMountain). The Company’s program offers six markets, which include public service leadership; nursing and health sciences; social and behavioral sciences; business and technology; education and undergraduate studies. Capella University offers over 1,940 online courses and approximately 50 academic programs with approximately 150 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners.

