P H Glatfelter (GLT) and Champion International Paper (IP) Critical Analysis

Champion International Paper (NYSE: IP) and P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Champion International Paper alerts:

Champion International Paper has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P H Glatfelter has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Champion International Paper and P H Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion International Paper 9.36% 29.05% 4.44% P H Glatfelter 0.50% 7.42% 3.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Champion International Paper and P H Glatfelter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion International Paper $21.74 billion 1.01 $2.14 billion $3.49 15.23 P H Glatfelter $1.59 billion 0.57 $7.91 million $1.16 17.90

Champion International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than P H Glatfelter. Champion International Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P H Glatfelter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Champion International Paper pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. P H Glatfelter pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Champion International Paper pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. P H Glatfelter pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Champion International Paper has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Champion International Paper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Champion International Paper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Champion International Paper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of P H Glatfelter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Champion International Paper and P H Glatfelter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion International Paper 1 7 6 0 2.36 P H Glatfelter 0 0 1 0 3.00

Champion International Paper presently has a consensus price target of $64.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. P H Glatfelter has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Champion International Paper’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Champion International Paper is more favorable than P H Glatfelter.

Summary

Champion International Paper beats P H Glatfelter on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end use applications, including brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. This segment sells uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brand names. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications. Its Advanced Airlaid Materials is engaged in the sale of airlaid non-woven fabric-like materials used in feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products, wipes and other airlaid applications. Its Specialty Papers business unit is engaged in the sale of papers for carbonless and other forms, envelopes, book publishing and engineered products, such as papers for high-speed ink jet printing, office specialty products, greeting cards, postal and other specialty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.