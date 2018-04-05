Critical Contrast: Verso (VRS) & Its Peers

Verso (NYSE: VRS) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Verso to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Verso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verso and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.46 billion -$30.00 million -21.48 Verso Competitors $5.44 billion $372.21 million 14.81

Verso’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verso. Verso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verso and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verso Competitors 84 340 379 28 2.42

Verso currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.60%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Verso’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -1.22% -4.83% -1.61% Verso Competitors 3.99% 10.84% 3.82%

Risk & Volatility

Verso has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verso’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verso competitors beat Verso on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising. The Pulp segment includes pulp products, which are used to manufacture printing, writing, and specialty paper grades and tissue products. The Company produces a range of products, ranging from coated freesheet and coated groundwood, to inkjet and digital paper, supercalendered papers and uncoated freesheet. It also produces and sells market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. The Company also produces and sells Northern Bleached Hardwood Kraft (NBHK) pulp.

