Critical Review: Danone (DANOY) and Dean Foods (DF)

Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Dean Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dean Foods pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danone pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dean Foods and Danone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dean Foods $7.80 billion 0.10 $61.58 million $0.80 10.85 Danone $4.00 billion 12.46 $2.77 billion $0.88 18.37

Danone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dean Foods. Dean Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dean Foods and Danone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dean Foods 2 8 2 0 2.00 Danone 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dean Foods currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.37%. Given Dean Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dean Foods is more favorable than Danone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Dean Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dean Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dean Foods and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dean Foods 0.79% 11.80% 2.90% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dean Foods has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dean Foods beats Danone on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dean Foods Company Profile

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States. It also offers juices, teas and bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 50 national, regional and local dairy brands, as well as private labels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national, local and regional licensed brands included Alta Dena, Hygeia, PET, Arctic Splash, Jilbert, Pog, Barbers Dairy, Purity, Berkeley Farms, Land-O-Sun & design and ReadyLeaf, Broughton.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products and specialized dairy products. The Waters Division comprises the natural waters business along with Aquadrinks (waters flavored and vitamin-enriched with natural fruit juice extracts, fruit juice and vitamins). The Early Life Nutrition Division focuses on the right nutrition in the first 1,000 days from the start of pregnancy to two years of age, and produces and distributes specialized foods for babies and young children to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition Division produces and distributes specialized food for people afflicted with certain illnesses or frail elderly people.

