Comparing Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) & Its Competitors

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS: HCMLY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lafargeholcim to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lafargeholcim alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Lafargeholcim and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lafargeholcim 1 4 1 0 2.00 Lafargeholcim Competitors 714 2148 1789 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Lafargeholcim’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lafargeholcim has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lafargeholcim shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Lafargeholcim pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lafargeholcim pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Lafargeholcim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lafargeholcim -6.36% 5.26% 2.64% Lafargeholcim Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Risk & Volatility

Lafargeholcim has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lafargeholcim’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lafargeholcim and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lafargeholcim $26.55 billion -$1.70 billion 22.46 Lafargeholcim Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.53

Lafargeholcim has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Lafargeholcim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lafargeholcim rivals beat Lafargeholcim on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services. The Company serves masons, builders, architects and engineers around the world. The Company operates in over 90 countries. The Company produces a range of cements and hydraulic binders. These range from Portland cements and classic masonry cements to specialized products for a range of environments, such as environments exposed to seawater, sulfates and other natural conditions. Its concrete brands include Agilia, Chronolia, Artevia, Extensia, Thermedia and Hydromedia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.