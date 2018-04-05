Critical Review: World Fuel Services (INT) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. World Fuel Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Phillips 66 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Phillips 66 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

World Fuel Services has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares World Fuel Services and Phillips 66’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $33.70 billion 0.05 -$170.20 million $1.86 13.54 Phillips 66 $104.62 billion 0.44 $5.11 billion $4.38 22.32

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than World Fuel Services. World Fuel Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips 66, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Phillips 66 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26% Phillips 66 4.88% 9.18% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for World Fuel Services and Phillips 66, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00 Phillips 66 2 8 6 0 2.25

World Fuel Services presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $104.51, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats World Fuel Services on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, styrene, paraxylene, and cyclohexane, as well as polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, drilling chemicals, and mining chemicals. The Refining segment buys, sells, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries primarily in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and sells specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. In addition, this segment generates electricity and provides merchant power into the Texas market. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

