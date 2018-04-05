Comparing OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Its Rivals

OSI Systems (NASDAQ: OSIS) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OSI Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $960.95 million $21.07 million 21.52 OSI Systems Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.65

OSI Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems -2.06% 12.78% 5.51% OSI Systems Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OSI Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 OSI Systems Competitors 1419 5519 10666 595 2.57

OSI Systems presently has a consensus target price of $88.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

OSI Systems competitors beat OSI Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The company's Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

