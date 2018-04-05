Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) and PepsiCo (PEP) Financial Analysis

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 7.65% 61.14% 9.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and PepsiCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 1 3 0 2.75 PepsiCo 0 8 5 0 2.38

PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $122.23, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given PepsiCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pernod Ricard pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and PepsiCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $9.82 billion 4.59 $1.52 billion $1.22 27.86 PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.48 $4.86 billion $5.23 21.18

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard. PepsiCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pernod Ricard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Pernod Ricard on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood. The company also markets its products under local brands, including Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagrams Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagrams Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser's, and Wyborowa. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mist Twst, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The company's Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, and Toddy brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food; cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brand names. The company's Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Crunchy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay's brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

