CrowdCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Million (CRYPTO:CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. CrowdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $13,590.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00010815 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinsMarkets, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, CrowdCoin has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00086803 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007496 BTC.

CrowdCoin Coin Profile

CrowdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 1,739,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,300 coins. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “CraftCoin (CRC) is a cryptocurrency based on Litecoin. CraftCoin was designed to be a portable in-game currency for Minecraft servers. The currency is used to buy in-game items on minecraft servers, and can be instantly transferred to any other Minecraft server that supports CraftCoin. Best of all it is absolutely free for anybody to use for private and commercial use. “

CrowdCoin Coin Trading

CrowdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

