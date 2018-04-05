Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Crown (CCK) Share Price

Press coverage about Crown (NYSE:CCK) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crown earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.301509333765 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CCK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 1,675,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,711.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Crown has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts expect that Crown will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Vertical Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

