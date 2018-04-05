Crypterium (CRPT) Market Cap Reaches $34.58 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Crypterium has a market cap of $34.58 million and $176,643.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00687659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184661 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035049 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s total supply is 99,983,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,081,577 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.io. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/@crypterium_io.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

Crypterium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

