Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) Price Tops $0.0414 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00694572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00183455 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035033 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay’s genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,473,623 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptopay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.