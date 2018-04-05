CryptopiaFeeShares Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (CEFS)

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can now be bought for about $1,115.13 or 0.16495000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. CryptopiaFeeShares has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20,960.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00706223 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00185202 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035492 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase CryptopiaFeeShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

