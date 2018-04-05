Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Gary Shorb bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,265.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.98 per share, with a total value of $373,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,656.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Jefferies Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $110.95. The firm has a market cap of $10,263.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.40). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $382.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.33 million. equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/csenge-advisory-group-has-207000-holdings-in-mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-updated-updated.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, MAA had ownership interest in 100,489 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.