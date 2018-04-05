BB&T Investment Services Inc. Buys 6,740 Shares of CSX Co. (CSX)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 327.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,771,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,511,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in CSX by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 4,285,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,718,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,218,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,450,000 after acquiring an additional 644,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,642,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Scotiabank downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

CSX opened at $55.47 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.04 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $48,567.30, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

