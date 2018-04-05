Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 36,742 Shares of CTS Co. (CTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.78% of CTS worth $40,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTS opened at $28.00 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.52, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

