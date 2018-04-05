Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.12 Million Position in CTS Co. (CTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of CTS worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CTS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $28.00 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $874.52, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.12 Million Position in CTS Co. (CTS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cts-co-cts-shares-bought-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.