Cube Reaches Market Cap of $62.87 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cube has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cube has a market capitalization of $62.87 million and $3.80 million worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00694032 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00183014 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00041764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,274,940,000 tokens. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel.

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

