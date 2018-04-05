CubeSmart (CUBE) Receives $29.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley set a $32.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 452,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,136.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

