Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPIX) is one of 481 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $41.15 million -$7.97 million N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.04 billion $133.73 million -3.22

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -19.39% -1.55% -1.14% Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,117.69% -153.03% -26.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2755 8377 21143 565 2.59

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.37%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals peers beat Cumberland Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. It marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis; and Totect injection for emergency oncology intervention, which helps to reverse the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy in case of extravasation. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc, Nordic Group B.V., and Cumberland Emerging Technologies. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.