Curecoin (CURE) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $35,573.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.01750810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007506 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015539 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022792 BTC.

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,860,524 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.