CVR Refining (CVRR) Trading Up 0%

Shares of CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.40. Approximately 597,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 573,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVRR shares. ValuEngine raised CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVR Refining from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CVR Refining in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1,948.32, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CVR Refining will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVR Refining by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,472,000 after purchasing an additional 835,666 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Refining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CVR Refining by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 218,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CVR Refining by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 675,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVR Refining by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. 14.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

