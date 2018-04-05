CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CyberArk earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.9070532584117 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CYBR opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,780.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.04. CyberArk has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $55.63.

CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.62 million. CyberArk had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.88%. CyberArk’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYBR. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberArk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of CyberArk in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CyberArk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.34 to $55.63 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

