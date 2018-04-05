CyberCoin (CC) Price Up 46.1% This Week

CyberCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded up 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. CyberCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $170.00 worth of CyberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberCoin has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00607433 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003998 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00096792 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

CyberCoin Coin Profile

CC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. CyberCoin’s total supply is 549,267,534 coins. The official website for CyberCoin is www.cybercoin.space.

Buying and Selling CyberCoin

CyberCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy CyberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

