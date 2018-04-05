Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CYBG PLC provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offers savings accounts, telephone banking, insurance, investment management, loans, credit cards, cash management accounts, financial planning, mortgage and internet banking. The bank primarily provides its services through retail branches, business banking centres, direct and online banking. It operates under Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and B brands. CYBG PLC is headquartered in Leeds, the United Kingdom. “

CBBYF remained flat at $$3.46 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares. Cybg has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cybg-cbbyf-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.