Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

CELP stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.96, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.60. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.27.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.27 million. research analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cypress Energy Partners (CELP) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/cypress-energy-partners-celp-earns-hold-rating-from-robert-w-baird.html.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership company, which serves energy companies throughout North America. The Company provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies and water and environmental services with salt water disposal (SWD) facilities to the United States onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.