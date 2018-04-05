Dai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $913,901.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00014994 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bibox, OasisDEX and Gatecoin. Dai has a market cap of $20.18 million and $913,901.00 worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00693521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00184888 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035205 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 19,994,001 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, Gate.io, OasisDEX and Gatecoin. It is not possible to purchase Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

