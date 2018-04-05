Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld (LON:DFI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld (LON:DFI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DFI opened at GBX 7.85 ($0.11) on Thursday. Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld has a 12-month low of GBX 7.85 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.17 ($0.13).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dairy-farm-international-holdings-ld-dfi-increases-dividend-to-0-15-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International Holdings Ld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.