Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Lessened by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 213,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $99.06 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67,036.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Danaher’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 42,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $4,397,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,598.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 62,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $6,422,358.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,226,997.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,260 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

