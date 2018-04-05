DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $2,045.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030711 BTC.

ClearCoin (CLR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sling (SLING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded up 138.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00165414 BTC.

Xaucoin (XAU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000600 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

