Dashcoin (DSH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,459.00

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Dashcoin has a total market capitalization of $355,459.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dashcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dashcoin has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000601 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Dashcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins.

Dashcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy Dashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dashcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

