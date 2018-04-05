Dashcoin Price Reaches $0.0219 (DSH)

Dashcoin (CURRENCY:DSH) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Dashcoin has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dashcoin has a market cap of $385,261.00 and $704.00 worth of Dashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dashcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dashcoin alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000140 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dashcoin Profile

DSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2014. Dashcoin’s total supply is 17,574,970 coins. Dashcoin’s official Twitter account is @dashcoins. The Reddit community for Dashcoin is /r/Dashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dashcoin is dashcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Dashcoin

Dashcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Dashcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dashcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dashcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dashcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.