Datacoin (DTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $237,358.00 and $19.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031966 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012179 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00074034 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022229 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00447615 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 30,827,825 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

