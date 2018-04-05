Datum Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 21st. Datum has a total market capitalization of $18.24 million and $1.95 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, AEX, OKEx and EtherDelta. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00689944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00182336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035189 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039282 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Datum

Datum was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,635,545 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, AEX, Huobi, EtherDelta and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.