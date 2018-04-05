DATx Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. DATx has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20,757.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, DATx has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00694583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00184618 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042050 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

