DATx (DATX) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One DATx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DATx has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20,141.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00696075 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00185506 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039304 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.