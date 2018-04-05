Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY):

4/4/2018 – Dave & Buster’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/4/2018 – Dave & Buster’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $74.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2018 – Dave & Buster’s was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Dave & Buster’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2018 – Dave & Buster’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

3/28/2018 – Dave & Buster’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Dave & Buster’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $83.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Dave & Buster’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Dave & Buster's shares have underperformed the industry over the past one year. Rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model might hurt profits, while a soft consumer spending environment in the U.S. restaurant space can affect comps. Estimates too have been stable over the past 60 days. However, the company’s unique business model with increased dependence on gaming sets it apart and we expect the company’s entertainment business to carry the momentum. In this regard, continual opening of stores, menu innovation and launch of games, are expected to continue boosting its top and bottom lines.”

3/7/2018 – Dave & Buster’s was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLAY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,848. Dave & Buster’s has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $1,614.03, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.82 million. Dave & Buster’s had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.58 per share, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,090.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,953,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,396,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,806,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 393,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 808,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 345,048 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

