Critical Analysis: Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) & Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY)

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY) and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dave & Buster’s does not pay a dividend. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s $1.14 billion 1.45 $90.79 million $2.60 15.98 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V $26.84 billion 1.74 $1.79 billion $0.82 32.71

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s. Dave & Buster’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dave & Buster’s and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s 0 0 9 0 3.00 Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dave & Buster’s currently has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.91%. Given Dave & Buster’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s is more favorable than Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s and Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s 10.61% 24.49% 9.59% Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V 7.10% 22.23% 11.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Dave & Buster’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of December 5, 2017, it owned and operated 105 stores in 36 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties. In Central America, it operates discount stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse stores and wholesale-price membership stores in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador. It offers products in a range of categories, such as food, consumables, general merchandise and apparel. It offers products under various brand names, including Bodega Aurrera Express, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Superama, Suburbia and Medimart Pharmacies. The Company also operates e-commerce business in Mexico. It is controlled by Wal Mart Stores Inc.

