Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dave & Buster’s updated its FY19 guidance to $2.32-2.68 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,614.03, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $63.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.58 per share, with a total value of $455,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,090.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

