Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Maxim Group lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $40.60. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 1173942 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $87.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Get Dave & Buster's alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.58 per share, for a total transaction of $455,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,090.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $93,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 393,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 970,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 148,853 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,614.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Dave & Buster’s had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/dave-busters-play-shares-gap-down-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

Dave & Buster’s Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of ?Fun American New Gourmet' entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.