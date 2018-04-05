David Fennell Purchases 106,000 Shares of Highland Copper Co (CVE:HI) Stock

Highland Copper Co (CVE:HI) Director David Fennell acquired 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, David Fennell bought 15,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Fennell acquired 108,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,120.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, David Fennell acquired 10,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400.00.

On Friday, February 16th, David Fennell bought 42,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, David Fennell bought 86,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Friday, January 19th, David Fennell bought 20,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

CVE:HI traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,945. Highland Copper Co has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.17.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in the United States. It also explores for silver ores. The company owns the White Pine copper project and the Copperwood copper project in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

