Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSC stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $662.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 20.96%. analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Tristate Capital declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tristate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/david-l-bonvenuto-acquires-1000-shares-of-tristate-capital-holdings-inc-tsc-stock-updated-updated.html.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include TriState Capital Bank (the Bank), a Pennsylvania chartered bank; Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC (Chartwell), an investment advisor, and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. (CTSC Securities). The Company operates through two segments: Bank and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.