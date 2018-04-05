David Yeilding Sells 4,651 Shares of goeasy (GSY) Stock

goeasy (TSE:GSY) insider David Yeilding sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.39, for a total transaction of C$178,551.89.

GSY opened at C$36.11 on Thursday. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$25.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). goeasy had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of C$108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSY shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; and consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.

